Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 7,695 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $62,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Globant by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,163,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Globant by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Globant by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Globant by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.90.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $302.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $299.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.40. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $173.34 and a 1 year high of $332.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 171.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $305.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.