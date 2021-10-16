Franklin Resources Inc. Has $66 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $65,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $58,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $103,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $99.77 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.75 and a 12 month high of $103.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.86 and its 200-day moving average is $91.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,257,521.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

