GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,850 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $69,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 293.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDDY. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $69.79 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $68.14 and a one year high of $93.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.60. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

