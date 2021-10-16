Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,226,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,482 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 4.18% of M/I Homes worth $71,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in M/I Homes by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MHO shares. Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:MHO opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.55. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.08.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $961.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.10 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 9.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

