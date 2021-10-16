Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.14. Electromed shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 9,448 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Electromed in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $94.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Electromed had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. Analysts forecast that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Electromed by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Electromed by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 33.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electromed Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

