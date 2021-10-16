First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Up 146.7% in September

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 146.7% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ FAB opened at $73.05 on Friday. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $46.82 and a 12 month high of $75.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.54.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.
