First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Up 146.7% in September

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 146.7% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ FAB opened at $73.05 on Friday. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $46.82 and a 12 month high of $75.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,910,000 after buying an additional 151,973 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after buying an additional 68,655 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,868,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,213,000.

