Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

