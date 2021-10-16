Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000.

NYSEARCA:KBA opened at $46.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.03. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a twelve month low of $40.36 and a twelve month high of $53.32.

