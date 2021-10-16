Sigma Planning Corp Buys 53,654 Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 380,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,654 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Aptose Biosciences were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTO. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 92,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson bought 57,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $151,577.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on APTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a market cap of $204.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.73. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $7.27.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

