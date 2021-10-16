Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NATR stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $306.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04.
Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.98 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 5.61%.
About Nature’s Sunshine Products
Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.
