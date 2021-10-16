Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NATR stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $306.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.98 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 5.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 16,526 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 38.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 34.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 37.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 24.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,015 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

