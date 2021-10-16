Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 4,978 Shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JETS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 160.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 29,457 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $817,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JETS opened at $23.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $28.98.

