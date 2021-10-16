Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.
NYSE SPIR opened at 6.00 on Friday. Spire Global has a 12 month low of 5.79 and a 12 month high of 19.50.
About Spire Global
