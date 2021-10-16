Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $3.74 target price on the stock.

NYSE ENIC opened at $2.28 on Friday. Enel Chile has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $954.89 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 36.6% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 306,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,345,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 85,429.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 730,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

