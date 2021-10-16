The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Travelers Companies from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.62.

NYSE:TRV opened at $155.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.97 and a 200-day moving average of $154.96. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.69 and a 52 week high of $163.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

