The Timken (NYSE:TKR) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.50.

NYSE:TKR opened at $72.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average of $78.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The Timken has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in The Timken by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

