Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Lifted to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.54.

GPK stock opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,607,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,788 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,013,000 after buying an additional 2,798,973 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,484 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,084,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,775,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

