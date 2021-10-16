Morgan Stanley Cuts US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $40.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

USFD has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

USFD stock opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -377.26 and a beta of 1.81. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that US Foods will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in US Foods by 307.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in US Foods in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in US Foods in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

