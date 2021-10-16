Truist Securities Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $850.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $685.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $763.48.

HUBS stock opened at $790.89 on Wednesday. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $283.87 and a 52-week high of $817.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $687.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $590.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -425.21 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total value of $6,079,804.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,328 shares of company stock valued at $21,731,435. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

