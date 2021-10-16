WazirX (WRX) Hits Market Cap of $421.14 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $421.14 million and $100.25 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00002152 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00070376 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00074626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00110724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,612.17 or 0.99992729 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,901.06 or 0.06331170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002638 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

