Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Redfin alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RDFN. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.80.

Shares of RDFN opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.14. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.91 million. Research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $73,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,802,011.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $276,594.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,364.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,979. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Redfin by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,808,000 after purchasing an additional 536,058 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Redfin by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,084,000 after buying an additional 576,272 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Redfin by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,957,000 after buying an additional 2,864,685 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Redfin by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,676,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,730,000 after buying an additional 254,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Redfin by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,882,000 after buying an additional 67,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.