Hush (HUSH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,154.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 16th. Hush has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $3,154.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hush has traded 41.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.39 or 0.00206739 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.89 or 0.00116678 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.76 or 0.00131067 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002253 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

