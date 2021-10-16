Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 77,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 846,939 shares.The stock last traded at $22.61 and had previously closed at $22.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.94.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at about $17,758,000. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at about $73,325,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at about $170,272,000. American Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at about $57,642,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at about $645,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

