xRhodium (XRC) Price Reaches $0.76 on Exchanges

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $946,993.24 and $130.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, xRhodium has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003500 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001222 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00028756 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000768 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000426 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About xRhodium

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

