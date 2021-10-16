Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 433,200 shares, an increase of 109.4% from the September 15th total of 206,900 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 119,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

EBET stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97. Esports Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

Get Esports Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Esports Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Esports Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Esports Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Esports Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Esports Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Esports Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.