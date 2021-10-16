iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Short Interest Up 111.1% in September

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of EMXF stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $35.85 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.66.

