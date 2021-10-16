NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

NextEra Energy has raised its dividend by 42.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. NextEra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 59.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NextEra Energy to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.51 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

NEE stock opened at $81.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.98. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $160.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NextEra Energy stock. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 303.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

