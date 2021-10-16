Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $150.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Washington Federal has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

