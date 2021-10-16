Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Duck Creek Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.38 and a beta of -0.72. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.04.
In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $1,140,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $87,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,500 shares of company stock worth $6,049,352. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on DCT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
