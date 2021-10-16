Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Duck Creek Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.38 and a beta of -0.72. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.04.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $1,140,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $87,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,500 shares of company stock worth $6,049,352. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,530 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $11,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DCT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

