StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target Cut to $55.00

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StepStone Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $43.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 13.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average is $38.93. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $49.72.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

In related news, CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 16,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $655,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 9,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $415,263.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,067 shares of company stock worth $2,451,056 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,552,000 after buying an additional 213,352 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 158.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after buying an additional 59,025 shares in the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.