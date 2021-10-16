ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $101.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.02.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,026,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,386,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,490,000 after buying an additional 640,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after buying an additional 4,440,190 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

