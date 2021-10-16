HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given New GBX 550 Price Target at Barclays

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 475.36 ($6.21).

HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 297.70 ($3.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The stock has a market cap of £88.69 billion and a PE ratio of 13.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 393.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 416.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.34%.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 42,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

