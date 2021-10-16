Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.52

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 85228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective (down previously from €84.00 ($98.82)) on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale cut their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €56.80 ($66.82) to €55.40 ($65.18) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

