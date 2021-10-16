Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.75

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 3013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

BOSSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.68.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $757.80 million during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 26.39% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hugo Boss AG will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.