Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.
Cedar Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Cedar Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.
Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $299.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.61. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $23.84.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.
Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.
