Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Cedar Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Cedar Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $299.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.61. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $23.84.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 45.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

