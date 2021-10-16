DEEPSPACE Trading 4.3% Lower This Week (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for $0.0595 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $23,835.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00070376 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00074626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00110724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,612.17 or 0.99992729 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,901.06 or 0.06331170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002638 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Coin Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,662,444 coins and its circulating supply is 50,283,175 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

