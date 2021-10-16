Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 35.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
NYSE:TPZ opened at $13.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.07. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $14.17.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.