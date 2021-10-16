Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 35.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:TPZ opened at $13.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.07. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $14.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

