Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Down 52.9% in September

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the September 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VEOEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

VEOEY stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.86. Veolia Environnement has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $35.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.8486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. Veolia Environnement’s payout ratio is 290.91%.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

