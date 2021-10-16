Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock Position Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $14,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 145,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after purchasing an additional 37,795 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $898,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.29.

FICO stock opened at $409.80 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. The business had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

