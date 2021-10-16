Stifel Financial Corp Has $14.67 Million Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,497 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,020 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $14,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $694,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 46,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $62.14 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

