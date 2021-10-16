Wesdome Gold Mines’ (WDO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDO. Desjardins cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 13.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.02. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$7.78 and a 1-year high of C$14.16.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$63.88 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.1237675 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.61, for a total value of C$630,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 348,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,394,030.16. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $3,687,000.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

