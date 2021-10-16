Wesdome Gold Mines’ (WDO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDO. Desjardins cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.56.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 13.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.02. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$7.78 and a 1-year high of C$14.16.
In other news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.61, for a total value of C$630,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 348,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,394,030.16. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $3,687,000.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.