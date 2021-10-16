MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Lowered to “HOLD” at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering lowered shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has C$11.50 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on MEG Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank raised MEG Energy to a buy rating and set a C$13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$8.28 target price (down previously from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.14 and a 52 week high of C$11.20.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$971.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.7799999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,580.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,947,641.84.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

