Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$60.00 at CIBC

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a na rating on the stock.

TOU has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.50 to C$55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$59.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$52.77.

The company has a market capitalization of C$13.20 billion and a PE ratio of 9.75. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$16.47 and a 1-year high of C$46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.73.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The company had revenue of C$723.27 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.76%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon purchased 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$43.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,939.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 77,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,400,327.04. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$29.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,519.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,833,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$263,308,930.15. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,984 shares of company stock valued at $627,670.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

