Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given a C$23.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price objective on Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GEI has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.46.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.60 and a 1 year high of C$26.98. The firm has a market cap of C$3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.93.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 215.29%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

