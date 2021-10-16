Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DLAKY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday. AlphaValue lowered Deutsche Lufthansa to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $13.98.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $15.56.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 44.35% and a negative return on equity of 198.47%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

