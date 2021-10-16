Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,900 shares, an increase of 75.2% from the September 15th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VNNVF opened at $61.52 on Friday. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $59.42 and a 1 year high of $74.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.25.

VNNVF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DZ Bank cut shares of Vonovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Warburg Research raised shares of Vonovia to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

