Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,600

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Severn Trent has a one year low of GBX 2,148 ($28.06) and a one year high of GBX 2,930 ($38.28). The stock has a market cap of £6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,758.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,608.08.

In other news, insider James Bowling sold 17,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,738 ($35.77), for a total transaction of £475,289.42 ($620,968.67).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

