QS Investors LLC Purchases 40,402 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

QS Investors LLC grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,402 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 80.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.74. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 7.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

