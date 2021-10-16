QS Investors LLC Sells 226 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

QS Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 9,101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,841,000 after purchasing an additional 816,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Global Payments by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,472,000 after acquiring an additional 715,042 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,623,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global Payments by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,124,000 after acquiring an additional 492,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Global Payments by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,772,000 after acquiring an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.35.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $160.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.41 and a 200-day moving average of $185.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.69 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 590 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

