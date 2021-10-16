QS Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $55.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.95. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $56.45. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRGP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.