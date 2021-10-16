QS Investors LLC Reduces Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

QS Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 722,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,268,000 after purchasing an additional 150,989 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Primoris Services by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,931,000 after purchasing an additional 83,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Primoris Services by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,443,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,195,000 after purchasing an additional 611,240 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

PRIM opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.33. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $881.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. Equities analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

In related news, Director Terry D. Mccallister acquired 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,364.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

